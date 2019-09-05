Amazon opens new facility in suburban Indianapolis
Posted9/5/2019 7:00 AM
GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Online retail giant Amazon has opened a new packaging center in suburban Indianapolis.
Seattle-based Amazon this week officially opened the so-called fulfilment center after last year signing a lease in Greenwood, where a FedEx distribution center was planned before that company backed out. Amazon earlier said it was hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for the facility.
Greenwood's council approved tax breaks on property taxes for the building and equipment.
The company has said it planned to invest $45 million in property improvements and $35 million in equipment, and could bring about 1,250 jobs to the area in the coming years.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.