Grains higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 9/5/2019 9:25 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 11.40 cents at $4.62 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 2 cents at $3.48 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 7.60 cents at $2.6660 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 10 cents at 8.6240 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .80 cent at $0.9850 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.34 cents at $1.3428 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .55 cents at .6732 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.