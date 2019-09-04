 

WR Murphy, DB Bailey leave Tennessee's football team

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/4/2019 11:57 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Reserve wide receiver Jordan Murphy and defensive back Terrell Bailey have left Tennessee's football team.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday during the Southeastern Conference coaches' teleconference that both players had chosen to leave the program.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Neither Bailey nor Murphy played Saturday in a 38-30 season-opening loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State. Pruitt said Monday that Murphy had been sick over the last week.

Earlier this week, Murphy's Twitter account retweeted a tweet poking fun at how Georgia State upset Tennessee and received $950,000 to play in the game. The retweet was later deleted.

Murphy, a junior from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, played 10 games and caught 11 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown last season. He also ran for 58 yards on two carries.

Bailey, a sophomore from New Orleans, played four games last season but didn't post any statistics.

Tennessee (0-1) hosts BYU (0-1) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 