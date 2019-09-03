 

Rams agree with QB Jared Goff on 4-year contract extension

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2019 7:36 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Quarterback Jared Goff has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2024 season.

The Rams confirmed the agreement Tuesday night. The team didn't disclose contract terms.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Goff is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky rookie season, Goff has become a two-time Pro Bowl selection under coach Sean McVay over the past two years.

Goff has passed for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 31 regular-season games as McVay's starter. He also led the Rams to two playoff victories before the Super Bowl, where he struggled in a 19-for-38 performance for 229 yards in Los Angeles' 13-3 loss.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 