 

WNMU freshman wide receiver Cruz dies in apparent drowning

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2019 7:40 PM

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- Western New Mexico University officials say freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz has died in an apparent drowning.

Grant County Sheriff's officials say a New Mexico State Police dive team was called out to Bill Evans Lake north of Silver City around 3 p.m. Monday after calls about a possible drowning.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Divers recovered a man's body about 4Â½ hours later.

Sheriff's officials say the incident remains under investigation.

The school announced Cruz's death Tuesday. Western New Mexico President Joseph Shepard said in a statement that the university is devastated by the loss of "a phenomenal kid."

Cruz graduated in June from Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas.

The Mustangs are scheduled to open their season Saturday night in Arizona against Ottawa University.

