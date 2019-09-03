The Latest: Brexit: John Major, 3 others join UK court case

People take part to a demonstration against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says he doesn't want an election amid Brexit crisis and issued a rallying cry to lawmakers to back him in securing Brexit deal. Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says he doesn't want an election amid the Brexit crisis and issued a rallying cry to lawmakers to back him in securing a Brexit deal. Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says he doesn't want an election amid Brexit crisis and issued a rallying cry to lawmakers to back him in securing Brexit deal. Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Former U.K. leader John Major and three other parties have been given permission to join a suit being heard by London's High Court challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's actions that led to the suspension of Parliament.

Transparency campaigner Miller, who won a ruling in the Supreme Court in 2017 that stopped the government from triggering the countdown to Brexit without a vote in Parliament, is spearheading a legal action challenging Johnson's suspension maneuver.

The High Court will hear Miller's case Thursday. Major was granted permission to intervene in writing.

Scottish Lord Advocate James Wolffe, Scotland's senior law officer, the Welsh Government and Shami Chakrabarti, Labour's spokeswoman on legal issues, have also been given permission to intervene in writing.

___

12:10 p.m.

The European Union says it has received no proposals from the British government aimed at overcoming the impasse in Brexit talks.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Tuesday that "I can't report any concrete proposals having been made that we have seen."

Andreeva says the EU's executive body, which supervises Brexit negotiations on behalf of Britain's 27 European partners, is operating on the "working assumption" that Britain will leave the bloc on Oct. 31.

She notes that "there is a very distinct possibility" of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Andreeva says "we continue to believe that the best outcome would be a Brexit on the basis of the negotiated withdrawal agreement."

U.K. and EU officials are set to hold technical level talks later this week to see what progress can be made.

___

10 a.m.

Mounting concern among international investors about Brexit has pushed the pound to its lowest level since a "flash crash" it endured in October 2016, when uncertainty after the Brexit vote was particularly high.

The currency fell as low as $1.1960 on Tuesday, down about a cent on the day before stabilizing around $1.1990. Not counting the brief slide in the autumn of 2016, in which the currency fell around 6% in a matter of minutes before recovering, the pound is now at its lowest level since 1985.

Brexit is facing a crucial few days as lawmakers challenge Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 even without a deal.

Parliament is returning from its summer recess Tuesday with a key piece of legislation on its agenda that would prevent an immediate no-deal exit. If it passes, Johnson's Downing Street office says he'll call an early election, with uncertain consequences.

___

8:50 a.m.

Opposition parties are challenging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 even without a deal, setting up a pivotal day in British politics.

Parliament is returning from its summer recess Tuesday with a key piece of legislation on its agenda that would prevent an immediate no-deal exit. If it passes, Johnson's Downing Street office says he'll call an early election.

A no-deal Brexit is considered dangerous because it will sever decades of seamless trade with the single market of 500 million, but Johnson insists the potential for leaving without a deal must remain as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the EU.

The bloc is adamant it will not renegotiate the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May, which Johnson considers unacceptable.

___

