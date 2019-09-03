 

Police: 10-vehicle suburban Indianapolis pileup kills 2

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2019 4:41 PM

AVON, Ind. -- Police in suburban Indianapolis say a 10-vehicle pileup has left two people dead and three others injured.

Avon police say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 36 and a county road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Firefighters say the pileup involved a school bus, a dump truck and other vehicles. The Avon Community School Corp. says no students were aboard the bus and the bus driver was not injured.

No other details were immediately available.

