Presbyterian adds game; opener was canceled due to hurricane
Updated 9/2/2019 1:05 PM
CLINTON, S.C. -- Presbyterian has scheduled a game against Mercer after its season opener was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.
The Blue Hose were to play at Stetson in DeLand, Florida last week. But the game was called off because of the storm. Both schools said the FCS game would not be made up.
Presbyterian and Mercer will play Saturday. Presbyterian of the Big South Conference and Mercer of the Southern Conference were both scheduled to be off this week.
Mercer defeated Western Carolina 49-27 to start its season last week.
The contest marks the first between the schools since 1941.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.