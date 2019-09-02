Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen rebel-run prison kill over 100

Bodies covered in plastic lie on the ground amid the rubble of a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press

Rescue workers recover bodies from under the rubble of a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press

People inspect the rubble at a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press

A rescue worker uncovers the body of a detainee from under the rubble of a Houthi-held detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Dhamar, Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Yemeni officials say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center in the southwestern Dhamar province, killing at least 60 people. The officials say the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. Associated Press

People inspect a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press

Bodies covered in plastic lie on the ground amid the rubble of a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press

Bodies covered in plastic lie on the ground amid the rubble of a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press

People inspect the rubble at a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. Associated Press