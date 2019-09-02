Wife says Hart 'going to be fine' after car crash

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Hart gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Comic actor Kevin Hart's wife says he's "going to be just fine" following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.

Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor's press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.

The 40-year-old Hart and the car's driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.