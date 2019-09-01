 

Jaguars place RB Alfred Blue on injured reserve, release 3

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 9/1/2019 1:34 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed veteran running back Alfred Blue on injured reserve three days after he hurt his left ankle in the team's preseason finale.

The team also released defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end Ben Koyack and long snapper Matt Overton on Sunday. The moves came after Jacksonville was awarded Baltimore running back Tyler Ervin, New Orleans running back Devine Ozigbo, Cleveland tight end Seth DeValve and Baltimore long snapper Matt Orzech off waivers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jacksonville completely revamped its running back room around Leonard Fournette following last year's 5-11 debacle, but many of the moves failed to pan out. The Jags cut third-down backs Thomas Rawls and Benny Cunningham, and now won't have Blue, a backup, for at least the first eight games of the regular season.

Ervin, Ozigbo and rookie Ryquell Armstead - a fifth-round pick from Temple - have a combined five career carries.

Blue will be eligible to play Nov. 3 against Houston.

