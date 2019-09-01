Train to Hong Kong airport suspended after violent protests

Policemen fire tear gas shells on protestors at a shopping district of Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press

A protestor uses a shield to cover himself as he faces policemen in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Protesters and police are standing off in Hong Kong on a street that runs through the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district. Associated Press

Police shoot pepper spray as they try to detain protesters inside a train at Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. (Ring Yu/HK01 via AP) Associated Press

Police attempt to arrest protesters at Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. (Ring Yu/HK01 via AP) Associated Press

A protestor throws a molotov cocktail towards a barrier in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press

A policeman pours water on the face of a protestor who was detained in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Protesters and police are standing off in Hong Kong on a street that runs through the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district. Associated Press

A protestor prepares to hurl an object at police officers in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. While other protesters marched back and forth elsewhere in the city, a large crowd wearing helmets and gas masks gathered outside the city government building. Some approached barriers that had been set up to keep protesters away and appeared to throw objects at the police on the other side. Others shone laser lights at the officers. Associated Press

A protestor throws back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. While other protesters marched back and forth elsewhere in the city, a large crowd wearing helmets and gas masks gathered outside the city government building. Some approached barriers that had been set up to keep protesters away and appeared to throw objects at the police on the other side. Others shone laser lights at the officers. Associated Press

Police stand guard as protesters are arrested at Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

Police stand guard outside Mong Kok police station as angry protesters gather outside nearby Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

Police stand guard behind a net outside Mong Kok police station as angry protesters gather outside nearby Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

Police stand guard outside while police arrest protesters at Prince Edward MTR Station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

Protesters holds a cross and poster outside Mong Kok police station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

Police fire blue-colored water from water cannons at protestors in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. While other protesters marched back and forth elsewhere in the city, a large crowd wearing helmets and gas masks gathered outside the city government building. Associated Press

Policemen fire tear gas shells toward protestors at a shopping district of Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press

Police stand guard and protect themselves from paint thrown by protesters outside Mong Kok police station, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

A protestor prepares to throw a molotov cocktail toward police officers in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press

Policemen fire tear gas shells on protestors from the roof of a building in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press

A policemen points a gun at protestors in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press

Protesters face police on a street during a pro-democracy protest in causeway bay, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

Protesters face police on a street during a pro-democracy protest in causeway bay, Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th-straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway. Associated Press

A protestors faces policemen with a reflective shield in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Many of the protesters outside Hong Kong government headquarters have retreated as large contingents of police arrive on the streets in what looks like preparation for a clearing operation. Associated Press