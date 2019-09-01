 

Illinois Conservation Foundation names new director

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/1/2019 8:28 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Conservation Foundation has named Crystal Curfman its executive director.

The organization that raises money to protect and enhance wildlife and its habitat made the announcement last week.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Curfman had served as managing partner of Curfman Group, a real estate and executive search advisory and consulting company. But she says she grew up hunting and fishing. That led to volunteering and working with conservation and outdoor organizations.

She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri. She serves as a committee member of the Chicago Downtown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and is a member of Pheasants Forever and the Ruffed Grouse Society.

She says engaging young outdoors enthusiasts as well as established sportsmen and women is key to the foundation's success.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 