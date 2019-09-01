Authorities: No connection to domestic, international terrorism seen in Texas shooting; gunman used "AR-type weapon"
Updated 9/1/2019 12:53 PM
ODESSA, Texas -- Authorities: No connection to domestic, international terrorism seen in Texas shooting; gunman used "AR-type weapon"
