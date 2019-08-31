Kicker/punter prospect Vedvik among Vikings cuts

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (11) walks on the field in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Treadwell is likely closing in on the end of his lackluster tenure with the Vikings, three years after they drafted the wide receiver in the first round. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings' Kaare Vedvik stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Minneapolis. Coach Mike Zimmer said he was "at a loss" about his specialists, after Vedvik missed two field goals in the last exhibition game. Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have waived kicker/punter prospect Kaare Vedvik, just three weeks after they acquired him in a trade for a fifth-round draft pick.

Vedvik was among the 32 players cut Saturday by the Vikings to reach the 53-man limit for the regular season, meaning incumbents Dan Bailey and Matt Wile will stay as kicker and punter. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, their first-round draft pick in 2016, was also on the list.

Vedvik missed three of four field goals in exhibition game action and punted five times for an average of 45.2 yards. The 25-year-old, who arrived in a deal with Baltimore after spending his rookie season on the injured list, could be brought back on the practice squad if he's not claimed by another team.

The cost, however, of failing to stabilize their specialist roles has continued to rise for the Vikings. They spent a fifth-round draft pick last year on kicker Daniel Carlson, who was dropped after two games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL