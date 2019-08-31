 

Trump at golf club after going to Camp David to track storm

  • President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Updated 8/31/2019 12:30 PM

STERLING, Va. -- President Donald Trump is at his private Virginia golf club as Hurricane Dorian is on track to threaten the Southeast coastline.

Trump took a helicopter Saturday from the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to his property in Virginia.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The president gave the impression as he left the White House on Friday that he would spend Saturday at Camp David with experts monitoring what has developed into a powerful Category 4 storm.

He said he would return to Washington on Sunday to attend a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says a FEMA official is with Trump and that he's being briefed "every hour."

Trump is scheduled to return to Camp David later Saturday for a hurricane briefing.

