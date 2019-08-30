 

UN atomic watchdog: Iran still in violation of nuclear deal

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/30/2019 10:14 AM

VIENNA -- The U.N. atomic watchdog says Iran is still in violation of limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It said Iran continues to enrich uranium to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed.

The violations were announced by Iran, and confirmed by the IAEA last month, and are meant to put pressure on the signatories to the JCPOA to provide new economic incentives to help offset new tough American sanctions.

The IAEA says Iran has continued to permit its inspectors to monitor its nuclear facilities.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 