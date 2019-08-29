Sets of brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten

Sets of brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten, with position, class and hometown: ILLINOIS RB Chase Brown, sophomore; DB Sydney Brown, sophomore, London, Ontario. IOWA OL Landan Paulsen, senior; Levi Paulsen, senior, Moville, Iowa. TE Bryce Schulte, sophomore; WR Quinn Schulte, freshman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. MICHIGAN DB Gemon Green, sophomore; DB German Green, sophomore, DeSoto, Texas. LB Geoffrey Reeves, senior, Detroit; LB Lawrence Reeves, freshman, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. QB Michael Sessa, senior; TE Will Sessa, freshman, Hinsdale, Illinois. MICHIGAN STATE S David Dowell, senior; S Michael Dowell, redshirt freshman, North Ridgewood, Ohio. LB Tanner Hallock, sophomore; S Tate Hallock, freshman, Grand Rapids, Michigan. DE Jacob Panasiuk, junior; DT Mike Panasiuk, senior, Roselle, Illinois. DT Jacob Slade, redshirt freshman; DE Zach Slade, redshirt freshman, Lewis Center, Ohio. LB Charles Willekes, freshman; DE Kenny Willekes, senior, Rockford, Michigan. MARYLAND DL Brandon Gaddy, sophomore; Breyon Gaddy, sophomore, Virginia Beach, Virginia. DL B'Ahmad Miller, sophomore, Newark, Delaware; LB Bruce Miller, senior, Chester, Pennsylvania. MINNESOTA WR Brock Annexstad, sophomore; QB Zack Annexstad, sophomore, Norseland, Minnesota. DB Austin Winfield, freshman; DB Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, The Woodlands, Texas. NEBRASKA DT Damion Daniels, sophomore; Darrion Daniels, senior, Dallas. DE Carlos Davis, senior; Khalil Davis, senior, Blue Springs, Missouri. OL Matt Farniok, junior; Will Farniok, redshirt freshman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. OL Brant Banks, freshman; LS Brig Banks, sophomore, Houston. RB Connor Ruth, redshirt freshman; Corbin Ruth, sophomore, Malcolm, Nebraska. NORTHWESTERN LB Chris Bergin, junior; DB Joe Bergin, senior, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. LB Blake Gallagher, junior; LB Bryce Gallagher, freshman, Raynham, Massachusetts. DL Alex Miller, senior; Samdup Miller, junior, Houston. OHIO STATE LS Liam McCullough, senior; LS Roen McCullough, sophomore, Columbus, Ohio. RUTGERS WR Hunter Hayek, junior; WR Tyler Hayek, sophomore, Wayne, New Jersey. RB Aaron Young, freshman; DB Avery Young, sophomore, Coatesville, Pennsylvania. WISCONSIN FB John Chenal, sophomore; LB Leo Chenal, freshman, Grantsburg, Wisconsin.