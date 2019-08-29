Colombia FARC negotiators say they are taking up arms again

 

BOGOTA, Colombia -- A group of former peace negotiators for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia say they are taking up arms again following what they considered the failure of a 2016 peace deal to guarantee their political rights.

Alias Ivan Marquez was the chief negotiator of the deal that sought to end a half century of fighting. In a video published Thursday he appeared alongside a group of some 20 heavily armed guerrillas denouncing what he considered the failure of President Ivan Duque to uphold the accord.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Some 7,000 rebels disarmed as part of the deal. But several have suffered attacks since demobilizing and meanwhile the U.S. has sought the extradition on drug charges of one of Maruqez's top aides, alias Jesus Santrich, who stood alongside Marquez in the video.

