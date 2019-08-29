 

Freeform finds audience with its millennial-first approach

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows cast members Aisha Dee, from left, Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy posing to promote Freeform's "The Bold Type" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows cast members Aisha Dee, from left, Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy posing to promote Freeform's "The Bold Type" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows Maia Mitchell, from left, Zuri Adele and Emma Hunton posing at a portrait session to promote Freeform's "Good Trouble" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows cast member Aisha Dee posing to promote Freeform's "The Bold Type" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows cast member Aisha Dee posing to promote Freeform's "The Bold Type" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows Maia Mitchell, from left, Zuri Adele and Emma Hunton posing at a portrait session to promote Freeform's "Good Trouble" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • FILE - This March 3, 2018 file photo shows actress Yara Shahidi at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner in Los Angeles. Shahidi recognizes her Freeform series, âgrown-ish,â gives her the unique ability to influence the stories she tells through her character, Zoey, as a producer and a prominent voice in the writersâ room. Since its rebrand from ABC Family, the network fills a gap in television by not only creating content for young people, but by giving them a voice behind the scenes. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows actress Yara Shahidi at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Shahidi recognizes her Freeform series, âgrown-ish,â gives her the unique ability to influence the stories she tells through her character, Zoey, as a producer and a prominent voice in the writersâ room. Since its rebrand from ABC Family, the network fills a gap in television by not only creating content for young people, but by giving them a voice behind the scenes. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

  • This July 11, 2019 photo shows cast member Aisha Dee posing to promote Freeform's "The Bold Type" in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

  • This July 2, 2019 photo shows actress Francia Raisa, a cast member in the Freeform series "grown-ish," poses for a portrait in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  • This July 2, 2019 photo shows actress Francia Raisa, a cast member in the Freeform series "grown-ish," poses for a portrait in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  • This July 2, 2019 photo shows actress Francia Raisa, a cast member in the Freeform series "grown-ish," poses for a portrait in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By KATIE CAMPIONE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/29/2019

LOS ANGELES -- Yara Shahidi says she recognizes her Freeform series, "grown-ish," gives her the unique ability to influence the stories she tells through her character, Zoey.

Shahidi produces and stars in the "black-ish" spinoff, and says sometimes things she and her friends are discussing end up in the writers' room.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Since its rebrand from ABC Family, Freeform fills a gap in television by not only creating content for young people, but by giving them a voice behind the scenes, too, from asking their opinions in the writers rooms to giving them producer credits on the shows. The result is shows that they, and their audience, feel represented by.

The approach has allowed Freeform to gain an audience with millennials - TV's most valuable age demographic.

