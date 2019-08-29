Freeform finds audience with its millennial-first approach
LOS ANGELES -- Yara Shahidi says she recognizes her Freeform series, "grown-ish," gives her the unique ability to influence the stories she tells through her character, Zoey.
Shahidi produces and stars in the "black-ish" spinoff, and says sometimes things she and her friends are discussing end up in the writers' room.
Since its rebrand from ABC Family, Freeform fills a gap in television by not only creating content for young people, but by giving them a voice behind the scenes, too, from asking their opinions in the writers rooms to giving them producer credits on the shows. The result is shows that they, and their audience, feel represented by.
The approach has allowed Freeform to gain an audience with millennials - TV's most valuable age demographic.