No. 4 Oklahoma makes Hurts one of four captains

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma has selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of its four captains.

The school made the announcement on its football Twitter account.

Hurts played in three national championship games for Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title. He graduated, then transferred to Oklahoma in January and won the starting quarterback job over Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler during camp.

Oklahoma also named defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and linebacker Kenneth Murray as captains.

Gallimore had 50 tackles, including five for loss last season. Humphrey, a redshirt sophomore, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. Murray, a junior, was an All-Big 12 second-team choice after leading the team with 155 tackles last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25