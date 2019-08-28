Grains mixed, livestock mixed.
Updated 8/28/2019 9:57 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery was off 2.60 cents at $4.7140 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 2 cents at $3.5920 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 8.20 cents at $2.5040 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was up 1 cent at 8.4540 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.0550 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .02 cent at $1.3872 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.23 cents at .6182 a pound.
