 

North Carolina prosecutor expands fight against youth vaping

 
By JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/27/2019 9:30 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's top prosecutor says he's expanding efforts to halt e-cigarette marketing to teens by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping products.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, announced on Tuesday that he's filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies. The lawsuits allege they are marketing to young people with candy and dessert flavors, as well as social media ads. He's asking courts in the traditional tobacco-growing state to shut down marketing to underage people.

Stein previously announced in May he was suing the company that makes Juul, the dominant brand in the e-cigarette market. He said Tuesday his office has been in discussions with Juul as the litigation proceeds.

Juul has previously said that it's concerned about youth vaping and is working to reduce it.

