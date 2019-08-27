 

Lawsuit challenges Illinois license rule on head coverings

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/27/2019 10:57 AM

CHICAGO -- A Muslim civil rights group says an Illinois driver's license rule violates religious rights.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the rule that requires anyone wearing a religious head covering while taking a driver's license photo to sign a form saying they may lose their license if they're later seen in public not wearing it.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab told the Chicago Sun-Times the rule doesn't accommodate a variety of religious practices.

The lawsuit says plaintiff Maryjane Bicksler said she felt pressured to sign the form last year at a license branch in Rockford while wearing her hijab.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is named as a defendant. A message seeking comment from White's office wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 