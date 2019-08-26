 

Pac-12 to make statements on potentially controversial calls

 
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 says it will make a public statement this football season on certain potentially controversial officiating calls as part of the conference's efforts to provide more transparency.

The Pac-12 announced the communications protocol Monday, along with new replay officiating procedures. Both were in response to recommendations made by an outside review of the conference's officiating.

Statements will be issued on:

- Game-ending calls or no-calls impacting the result of the game;

- Calls involving a significant error in officiating mechanics;

- Calls involving an error in rules interpretation;

- Other extraordinary circumstances.

Pac-12 vice president of officiating David Coleman will determine which calls meet the criteria. The conference also released its centralized replay manual , making clear that the supervisor of replay officials is the ultimate decision-maker on replay calls.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

