Beckham back on field with Browns' offense after hip issue

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio. Beckham Jr. took part in team drills during practice for the first time in nearly three weeks, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has returned to team drills during practice for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Beckham, who has not played in any of Cleveland's three exhibition games, has been slowed a hip injury the team insists is minor. Before Monday's workout, the three-time Pro Bowler had not been on the field with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the starting offense since Aug. 6.

Coach Freddie Kitchen said Beckham "looked good. It was good to have him back out."

Beckham had been taking part only in individual drills while dealing with the hip issue. He also did extra work on the side Monday with Mayfield as they try to establish chemistry in advance of the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.

Following the practice, Beckham and Jarvis Landry, his close friend, former teammate at LSU and new running mate in Cleveland, played table tennis.

