 

Former Penn State team doctor sues Franklin, Barbour, school

 
By Associated Press
Updated 8/26/2019 2:07 PM

A former Penn State team doctor is suing the school, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, claiming he was ousted after complaining to school officials about being pressured to clear players to return from injuries.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Dr. Scott Lynch in Dauphin County was first reported by Penn Live . Lynch was removed from his position as director of athletic medicine in March and replaced by Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who had previously held the position until 2013.

Lynch is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Penn State Health and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where Lynch is still employed, also are named as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Lynch claims Franklin attempted to interfere with the doctor's authority on "multiple and repeated occasions."

