G7 leaders struggle for breakthrough on economy, Iran

Demonstrators hold up upside down portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Bayonne, France Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Critics of French President Emmanuel Macron marched near the G-7 summit he is hosting to demand he do more to protect French workers and the planet. A melange of activists, some wearing yellow vests, carried portraits of Macron as they marched Sunday through the southwest city of Bayonne. Some held the portraits upside down. Associated Press

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart following the Group of Seven leaders G-7 family photo with guests at the G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Associated Press

Mounted police officers ride along the beach in Biarritz, France ahead of the third and final day of the G-7 summit, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes, the US, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.Biarritz, France. Associated Press

Group of Seven leader and guests pose for the G7 family photo Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Biarritz. A top Iranian official paid an unannounced visit Sunday to the G-7 summit and headed straight to the buildings where leaders of the world's major democracies have been debating how to handle the country's nuclear ambitions. Associated Press

U.S President Donald Trump talks to French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 family photo Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Biarritz. A top Iranian official paid an unannounced visit Sunday to the G-7 summit and headed straight to the buildings where leaders of the world's major democracies have been debating how to handle the country's nuclear ambitions. (Christian Hartmann, Pool via AP) Associated Press

BIARRITZ, France -- G-7 leaders are wrapping up a summit dominated by tensions over U.S. trade policies and a surprise visit by Iran's top diplomat.

U.S. President Donald Trump and summit host French President Emmanuel Macron will finish off the three-day summit with a joint news conference Monday.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

But first the leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies - the U.S., France, Britain, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy - are holding a string of meetings on climate change, how digitalization is transforming the world and other issues.

The troubled world economy is overshadowing the meetings in the French Atlantic resort of Biarritz.

Macron also took a big gamble by inviting the Iranian foreign minister to Biarritz, hoping to secure a breakthrough in global tensions over Iran's nuclear program.