Grains mixed, livestock higher.
Updated 8/26/2019 10:17 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery rose 5.60 cents at $4.7420 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 2 cents at $3.5760 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 8.40 cents at $2.6960 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans was off 2 cents at 8.5120 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.0490 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .50 cent at $1.38 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 1.30 cent at .6175 a pound.
