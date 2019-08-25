Zardes leads Crew over FC Cincinnati 3-1
CINCINNATI -- Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew beat expansion FC Cincinnati in the second match of the rivalry on Sunday.
The teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first-ever MLS meeting at Columbus on Aug. 10.
Zardes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, slotting home Luis DÃaz's perfectly weighted cross. Zardes doubled the lead with a chest trap of Harrison Afful's diagonal cross and a flick to finish it in the 33rd.
DÃaz shouldered past Andrew Gutman to score his first MLS goal from a narrow angle, giving Columbus (8-15-6) a 3-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
Kekuta Manneh scored for FC Cincinnati (5-19-3) in the 89th minute.
FC Cincinnati lost for the seventh time in its last eight matches.
