The Latest: Trump hasn't discussed G-7 plan to message Iran

BIARRITZ, France -- The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit. (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is disputing statements by the French government that the Group of Seven nations agreed to empower French President Emmanuel Macron to send a message on behalf of the advanced democracies to Iran.

Asked if he signed onto the message, Trump told reporters, "I haven't discussed that."

The French presidency said earlier Sunday that the leaders of the G-7 countries agreed to allow French President Emmanuel Macron to address a message to Iran in their name and to hold talks with Iranian officials.

No details were provided on the message but the French presidency said the goal is to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and avoid further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trump says during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo that he's not stopping any leader from talking with Iran, noting Abe's recent outreach. He says: "If they want to talk, they can talk."

___

9:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has confidence in new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to carry out Brexit talks with the European Union.

Speaking to reporters during their first meeting since Johnson's elevation to the post, Trump says of Johnson and the talks: "He needs no advice. He's the right man for the job."

Johnson faces what he called "tough talks" in the weeks and months ahead with the EU as they hurtle toward a no-deal exit in October. He joked to Trump that "you're on message there."

Trump also appeared to speak disapprovingly of Theresa May, Johnson's predecessor, saying approvingly that the new prime minister is "a different person." Trump frequently criticized May's handling of the talks.

Trump promised that he and Johnson would work out "a very big trade deal" between their two nations once the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

____

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has "second thoughts about everything" when asked if he regrets escalating a trade war with China.

Trump tells reporters at the Group of Seven summit that "we're getting along well right now with China" despite dueling barrages of tariffs issued Friday and a new threat to try to force U.S. businesses to leave China.

Trump appeared to be trying to de-escalate tensions with China over concerns that a global economic slowdown could be spreading to the U.S.

Trump was meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has said one of his messages to Trump was to de-escalate the trade war. During their breakfast meeting he advocated for free trade, saying the U.K. has benefited from it for over 200 years.

____

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it's "possible" he will invite Russia to rejoin the annual meeting of the world's advanced economies when he hosts the summit next year.

Speaking at the Group of Seven summit in France during a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump says he's considering inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia was a member of what was then the Group of Eight, but was expelled by the majority of the other countries in 2014 over its invasion of Ukraine.

European nations have insisted that Russia first comply with the Minsk Accords before it is allowed to rejoin. Trump has not said under what criteria he'd re-invite Putin.

___

8:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump is disputing reports that he faces a tense reception from world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

In a Sunday morning tweet Trump says "the Leaders are getting along very well."

Trump is trying to use the summit to convince global leaders to do more to address a global economic slowdown, as fears rise it could soon affect the U.S. ahead of his re-election.

But his counterparts, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he is set to meet Sunday, are trying to convince him to back off his trade war with China and other countries, which they see as contributing to the economic weakening.

Trump tweets that "our Country, economically, is doing great - the talk of the world!"