Illinois state trooper shot in East St. Louis
Updated 8/23/2019 7:49 AM
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while enforcing a search warrant in East St. Louis.
State police reported the shooting on Twitter but didn't disclose the trooper's condition Friday. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.
Some arrests have been made.
