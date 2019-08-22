Giants Preview Capsule

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) waits for the snap against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Eli Manning is on the bubble and everyone is waiting to see when Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall, takes over. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley set team rookie records for yards rushing (1,307) receptions (91) and total touchdowns (15) playing behind a bad line. With trade acquisition Kevin Zeitler at right guard, free agent Mike Remmers at right tackle and C Jon Halapio back from from a major leg injury, this could be an even bigger year for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and the league leader in yards from scrimmage (2,028). Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, left, tries to catch New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The dynamic second-year running back is worth the price of admission and can help the team pull off upsets by himself. Associated Press

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)

New faces: QB Daniel Jones, G Kevin Zeitler, T Mike Remmers, WR Golden Tate III, DT Dexter Lawrence II, CB DeAndre Baker, S Jabrill Peppers, S Antoine Bethea, LB Markus Golden.

Key losses: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Landon Collins, LB Olivier Vernon.

Strengths: With Beckham in Cleveland, RB Saquon Barkley enters second season as focal point of offense. He can run. He can catch. He can go to end zone on any play. OL seemingly improved, receivers group is solid with Sterling Shepard, Tate, Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and TE Evan Engram. PK Aldrick Rosas had career year in '18. Secondary solid with CBs Janoris Jenkins, Baker and Ss Bethea, Peppers.

Weaknesses: QB Eli Manning's mobility against rush. Four-game suspension of Tate for PED use. Depth on O-line: C-G Spencer Pulley only real backup. James Bettcher's defense hasn't shown ability to pressure QBs. That was problem last year and isn't fixed despite addition of Lawrence and Golden. Unit has trouble getting off field.

Fantasy Players To Watch: NFL Offensive Rookie of Year Barkley led Giants in rushing and number of receptions, and led league in yards from scrimmage. Zeitler and Remmers help O-line. Manning might surprise if he gets time. Jones is wild card: No. 1 pick can play if he gets in.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 150-1. Over/under wins 6.

Expectations: Better than last year, though not looking like playoff team. Offense has potential if revamped line opens holes for Barkley and gives Manning time to scan field and throw. Defense is drawback, despite improved secondary. Front seven lacks push. Rebuild continues another year.

___

