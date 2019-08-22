 

Macron expected to raise Carlos Ghosn case with Japan's Abe

  • FILE - In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The wife of Carlos Ghosn is urging Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan when the French leader meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France.

    FILE - In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The wife of Carlos Ghosn is urging Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan when the French leader meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/22/2019 7:31 AM

PARIS -- The wife of Carlos Ghosn is urging French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan and Renault when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France.

The appeal is Carole Ghosn's latest effort to pressure Japan into improving what she says is the "unjust treatment" faced by her husband as he awaits trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Macron's office said Thursday the French leader is likely to again raise Ghosn's case with Abe, as he did previously on a visit to Japan.

Ghosn, arrested in November, is out on bail. He denies all wrongdoing.

Carole Ghosn says she has not been allowed any contact with her husband, including phone calls or emails.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 