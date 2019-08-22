AP NewsBreak: Police say suspect arrested in campus killing
FULLERTON, Calif. -- A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man at the California State University, Fullerton campus, police said on Thursday.
Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus told The Associated Press that a suspect was arrested in the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan. Radus declined to provide details and said a news conference would be held at 1 p.m.
Chan worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education but retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in January to work as a consultant.
Authorities have said Chan was found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday, and they believed it was a targeted attack.
Police were searching for the suspect, who was seen fleeing on foot and later leaving a nearby parking lot in a black sedan. The suspect may have sustained cuts to at least one hand during the attack, authorities said.
Authorities said they found a backpack containing items that could be used in a kidnapping, such as zip ties and wigs, under Chan's car, and believed it belonged to the attacker.
Chan, of Hacienda Heights, had an undergraduate degree in accounting and a law degree and previously worked as an auditor for the California State University system.
The nearly 40,000-student commuter school in the middle of its host city in Orange County has the largest enrollment in the 23-campus California State University system.Â Â
It is well known in the sports world for producing nationally ranked baseball teams and major leaguers including Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Khris Davis of the Oakland Athletics.