Dolphins break ground on $135 million training complex
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have broken ground on a $135 million training complex next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.
The Dolphins' training headquarters have been in Davie in Broward County since 1993, and they're moving 8 miles south.
"Nobody ever won a Super Bowl training in Davie," Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert said to laughter at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. The Dolphins' most recent Super Bowl title came in the 1973 season.
Their new complex, scheduled to open in early 2021, will be nearly 25 percent larger than the team's current home. It will include a two-story weight room, an outdoor practice area with two natural-grass fields, and an indoor practice field.
