Dolphins break ground on $135 million training complex

Pete Pampalone uses a backhoe to place dirt in front of a rendering of the Miami Dolphins new NFL training facility, before the start of a ground breaking ceremony and news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins broke ground on a $135 million training complex and sports performance clinic next to Hard Rock Stadium where the team plays. Associated Press

Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO, speaks in front of a rendering of the teams new NFL training facility, during a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins broke ground on a $135 million training complex and sports performance clinic next to Hard Rock Stadium where the team plays. Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins players Channing Crowder, left, and Kim Bokamper chat during a ground breaking ceremony for the teams new NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins broke ground on a $135 million training complex and sports performance clinic next to Hard Rock Stadium where the team plays. Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have broken ground on a $135 million training complex next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.

The Dolphins' training headquarters have been in Davie in Broward County since 1993, and they're moving 8 miles south.

"Nobody ever won a Super Bowl training in Davie," Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert said to laughter at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. The Dolphins' most recent Super Bowl title came in the 1973 season.

Their new complex, scheduled to open in early 2021, will be nearly 25 percent larger than the team's current home. It will include a two-story weight room, an outdoor practice area with two natural-grass fields, and an indoor practice field.

