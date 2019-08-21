 

Putin says opposition protesters must abide by law

Associated Press
Updated 8/21/2019 11:58 AM

HELSINKI -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned opposition protesters that they must abide by the law or face the consequences.

Speaking after Wednesday's talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Putin said "it's important that both protesters and law enforcement agencies observe Russian law." He added that the violators will face criminal punishment.

Russian officials' exclusion of some opposition and independent candidates from the Sept. 8 election to the Moscow city legislature has triggered a wave of protests. Some of the demonstrations weren't sanctioned by authorities and were violently dispersed by police, which arrested more than 2,400 people.

Putin argued that the opposition candidates were struck off the ballot over falsified signatures in their support. The candidates barred from the race rejected that claim, but the courts have ruled against them.

