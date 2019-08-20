 

Former Mexican referee to coach 3rd-division Spanish club

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/20/2019 10:52 AM

MADRID -- Former referee Marco RodrÃ­guez, a Mexican who officiated Brazil's 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, is set to take over as coach of third-division Spanish club Salamanca.

It will be RodrÃ­guez's first coaching job since retiring as a referee after the World Cup in Brazil.

In addition to the Brazil-Germany semifinal match, RodrÃ­guez also officiated the Uruguay-Italy group game in which Luis SuÃ¡rez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

RodrÃ­guez, who also has Spanish citizenship, had already officiated in two other World Cups - 2006 and 2010. He also used to work as a soccer commentator in Mexico.

___

