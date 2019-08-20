 

American teen Anisimova out of US Open after father's death

  • FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, Amanda Anisimova plays a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. American teenager Amanda Anisimovaâs representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father. A statement from her family issued Tuesday, Aug. 20, 29019, says they are âshocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father.â Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin.

    FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, Amanda Anisimova plays a shot against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. American teenager Amanda Anisimovaâs representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father. A statement from her family issued Tuesday, Aug. 20, 29019, says they are âshocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father.â Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/20/2019 11:17 AM

NEW YORK -- American teenager Amanda Anisimova's representatives say she will not play at the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father.

A statement from her family members issued Tuesday says they are "shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anisimova was coached by her father, Konstantin.

She is an up-and-coming star in women's tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17. She upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.

Anisimova is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.

The year's last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

___

More AP tennis: http://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 