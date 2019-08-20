'David Makes Man' explores the power of a teen's imagination

Tarell Alvin McCraney, creator/executive producer of the OWN series "David Makes Man," poses for a portrait during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Akili McDowell, a cast member in the OWN series "David Makes Man," poses for a portrait during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Michael B. Jordan, an executive producer of the OWN series "David Makes Man," poses for a portrait during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Tarell Alvin McCraney, right, creator/executive producer of the OWN series "David Makes Man," poses with executive producer Michael B. Jordan, left, and cast member Akili McDowell for a portrait during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Michael B. Jordan says his first meeting with "Moonlight" screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney about creating a new television series became an emotional one.

Jordan says their long conversation "ended in tears." That's when the "Creed" and "Black Panther" star knew he wanted to work with McCraney on his drama series "David Makes Man," which airs Wednesdays on Oprah Winfrey's OWN.

Jordan is an executive producer of the series through his Outlier Society Productions company along with Winfrey.

Akili McDowell stars as 14-year-old David who tries to juggle relationships between his charter school friends and with drug dealers in his South Florida neighborhood.