 

Redshirt freshman Strong named Nevada starting QB vs. Purdue

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/19/2019 11:36 AM

RENO, Nev. -- Carson Strong, a redshirt freshman who appeared in one game last season, will start at quarterback for Nevada in its Aug. 30 season opener at home against Purdue.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports Wolf Pack Coach Jay Norvell announced over the weekend that Strong won the job over Malik Henry, a junior transfer from Florida State.

Senior Christian Solano - Nevada's only quarterback with any significant game experience at the Division I level - injured his throwing hand during training camp.

Strong, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander from Vacaville, California, completed his only pass attempt for four yard and ran for four yards in last year's victory over Portland State.

Knee surgery forced Strong to miss his senior season in high school but he completed 70 percent of his passes as a junior for 2,732 yards, and 26 touchdowns.

