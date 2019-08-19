 

Dolphins RB Walton gets probation for weapons charge

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/19/2019 11:36 AM

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been sentenced to six months' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Court records show Walton entered the plea Monday. In addition to probation, Walton must take anger management and driving courses and must give up his firearm.

Other charges including marijuana possession and reckless driving were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a March incident in which Walton fled on foot from his rented car after police tried to pull him over. Authorities say they found a rifle and the marijuana in the car.

The 22-year-old Walton played college football at the University of Miami and was a 4th-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL draft. He signed with the Dolphins earlier this year.

