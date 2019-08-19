Middle men: Browns hoping erratic kickers straighten out

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert (2) watches his kick against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says there are no immediate plans to sign another kicker despite erratic performances by incumbent Greg Joseph and rookie Austin Seibert during training camp and exhibitions. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Greg Joseph (17) kicks a field goal as Britton Colquitt (4) holds in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says there are no immediate plans to sign another kicker despite erratic performances by incumbent Greg Joseph and rookie Austin Seibert during training camp and exhibitions. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Freddie Kitchens isn't ready to give his kickers the boot.

Kitchens said Monday there are no immediate plans to sign another kicker despite erratic performances by incumbent Greg Joseph and rookie Austin Seibert during training camp and exhibitions.

Kitchens said "we're not looking to replace them right now, we're looking to get these guys better and continue to get better."

Joseph missed an extra point in the preseason opener against Washington and a 53-yard field-goal attempt Saturday at Indianapolis. Seibert, a fifth-round pick, missed a 52-yarder against the Colts and has been inconsistent since he arrived in May.

During Monday's practice, Joseph went 5 of 7 while Seibert was 4 of 7, missing a 40-yarder during a two-minute drill.

The kicking game was a major problem last season for the Browns, who had eight games decided by four points or fewer.

