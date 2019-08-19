Pogba has penalty saved as Man United held 1-1 by Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, front, reacts after fails to score penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Associated Press

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, front, fails to score penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Associated Press

WOLVERHAMPTON, England -- Paul Pogba missed a penalty for the fourth time in the past year as Manchester United had to settle for 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Monday.

The France midfielder's 68th-minute attempt was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who dived to his right to palm the ball away.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Pogba, who pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, took over spot-kick duties from Marcus Rashford, who scored a penalty in the 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season and who has scored other crucial penalties for his club and England this year.

Anthony Martial put United into the lead at Molineux after running onto Rashford's pass and shooting first time with his left foot high into the net in the 27th.

United handed Martial the No. 9 jersey for this season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanding more goals from the winger he has converted into a striker. It's two goals in two games for the Frenchman, who also netted from close range against Chelsea.

Wolves was overrun in the first half but improved in the second half and scored what proved to be the equalizer through a superb strike from Ruben Neves.

The midfielder received the ball on the edge of the area from Joao Moutinho, took a touch, and curled a shot in off the crossbar. The video assistant referee checked the goal for offside against Moutinho but the goal stood.

Wolves also drew its first game, 0-0 at Leicester.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports