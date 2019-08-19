 

Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program

  • FILE- In this June 4, 2019, file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is photographed in St. Louis.

    FILE- In this June 4, 2019, file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is photographed in St. Louis. Associated Press

 
By DAVID CRARY and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/19/2019 1:50 PM

NEW YORK -- Planned Parenthood says it's pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions.

Planned Parenthood's acting president and CEO says the organization's nationwide network of health centers will remain open and strive to make up for the loss of federal money.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But Alexis McGill Johnson predicts that many low-income women who rely on Planned Parenthood services will "delay or go without care."

About 4 million women are served nationwide under the Title X program, which distributes $260 million in grants to clinics. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.

A federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 