Vince Gill weighs hard truths with emotional depth on 'Okie'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vince Gill admits that he broke down in the studio working on a song about his wife, contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant.
When Gill recorded "When My Amy Prays," about his relationship with God through his wife, he choked up. His normally pristine tenor voice faltered. He decided to leave it as is.
His new album, "Okie," is filled with more personal and honest moments. Gill sings about regret, faith, sexual abuse and hard choices on the album out Friday. The country singer has always been known for his emotionally wrought performances but "Okie" reveals a lot about his core truths and beliefs.
One of the most striking songs on the album is about child sexual abuse, which Gill said he was inspired to write because "sometimes the innocent don't have a voice."