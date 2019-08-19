 

Union wins first step against Boeing over fired workers

 
By Associated Press
Updated 8/19/2019 2:32 PM

A federal official is making Boeing defend itself against charges that it illegally fired workers for supporting a union at its South Carolina assembly plant.

The regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled there's enough merit to send the cases to an administrative law judge.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers claims six workers were wrongly fired and others disciplined at the plant in North Charleston, where employees build the Boeing 787.

The federal official denied a union claim that Boeing has failed to bargain over a contract.

The union won a May 2018 election to represent about 176 inspectors and technicians. Although a small group, it was a rare labor victory in the state with the lowest percentage of union workers. Boeing is challenging the election.

