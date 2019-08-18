 

Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Chicago Air Show

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/18/2019 9:25 AM

CHICAGO -- Severe weather sweeping through parts of Illinois and Indiana is postponing the start of the final day of the Chicago Air and Water Show.

Emergency management officials issued a statement Sunday saying the event that features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows will begin an hour later at 11 a.m. Severe weather also impacted Saturday's show with delays.

Most of the planes in the show take off and land at the Gary Jet Center in Gary, Indiana.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large swaths of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.

In Chicago, wind gusts of up to 60 mph were expected, along with hail. Chicago emergency management officials have advised residents to seek shelter.

