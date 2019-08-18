New $32M Adams County Jail expected to open early next year
QUINCY, Ill. -- Construction crews are completing extensive electrical work on the new Adams County Jail that's expected to open early next year.
The 75,000-square foot facility will house the county sheriff's office, the Quincy Police Department and inmates.
The nearly $32 million building will be able to house about 190 inmates. Currently, the jail is spread over three floors of the Adams County Courthouse and has a capacity of about 120.
Project manager Sid Wilson says the project has been delayed for a few weeks.
Currently, crews are completing extensive electrical work for the new jail's high-tech security system.
Local officials say a new facility has been needed for years.
