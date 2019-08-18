Marine traffic monitoring site shows Iranian tanker suspected of breaching US sanctions to be moving away from Gibraltar
Updated 8/18/2019 4:59 PM
GIBRALTAR -- Marine traffic monitoring site shows Iranian tanker suspected of breaching US sanctions to be moving away from Gibraltar.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.